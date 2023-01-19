Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on January 26 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-248-0132 (toll free) or 212-231-2902 (International callers) using reservation number 22024595.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 800-633-8625 or 402-977-9141 (International) using reservation number 22024595.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

