AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $979.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.03%), JNJ(4.60%), and PEP(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 119,042 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 01/12/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $140.31 per share and a market cap of $412.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 107,528 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 289,666. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 01/12/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $100.4581 per share and a market cap of $182.80Bil. The stock has returned -38.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 43,130 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 114,112. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 01/12/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $270.57 per share and a market cap of $144.64Bil. The stock has returned 20.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-book ratio of 39.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 29,070 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 01/12/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $330.83 per share and a market cap of $337.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-book ratio of 260.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AVITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 101,667 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 01/12/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $71.78 per share and a market cap of $152.40Bil. The stock has returned 13.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

