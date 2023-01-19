AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC & APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that in celebration of National Popcorn Day on January 19, 2023, AMC is slashing prices by 50% on AMC’s delicious Perfectly Popcorn at all its U.S. locations.

The discount will be given at the register or online via the mobile concession order process. All AMC guests qualify for this special promotion.

In addition to 50% off traditional popcorn on National Popcorn Day, all AMC Stubs members receive a free refill with the purchase of a large popcorn every day of the year. AMC Stubs A-List members and Premiere members can also receive a free upsize on all popcorn and fountain soda purchases.

On National Popcorn Day, moviegoers can enjoy recent hit films like AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, and M3GAN, as well as new releases like A MAN CALLED OTTO, PLANE, and HOUSE PARTY.

“It doesn’t get better than settling in for a fabulous film with a delicious bag of popcorn in hand at your favorite AMC Theatres location. National Popcorn Day is the perfect time for moviegoers and families to enjoy one, or more, of the hit titles in wide release at AMC Theatres across the country on January 19,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, AMC.

To see showtimes and purchase tickets for Thursday, January 19, guests can visit AMCtheatres.com or use the AMC mobile app.

To sign up for AMC Stubs, including the free AMC Stubs Insider tier, and receive the free refill on any large popcorn, guests should visit AMCTheatres.com%2Famcstubs.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

