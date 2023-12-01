CMH Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $312.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.26%), AAPL(5.11%), and GOOGL(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CMH Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FBND by 227,346 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.55.

On 01/12/2023, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.37 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.87.

The guru established a new position worth 404,075 shares in ARCA:TCHP, giving the stock a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.69 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF traded for a price of $21.51 per share and a market cap of $273.50Mil. The stock has returned -32.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.72.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTD by 97,436 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.9.

On 01/12/2023, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $46.93 per share and a market cap of $22.93Bil. The stock has returned -44.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 581.98 and a price-sales ratio of 15.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought 27,348 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 54,684. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 01/12/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $137.5616 per share and a market cap of $359.92Bil. The stock has returned -60.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 38,879-share investment in NYSE:BX. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.85 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $84.43 per share and a market cap of $61.97Bil. The stock has returned -27.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-book ratio of 8.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

