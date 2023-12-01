Bremer Bank National Association recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $518.00Mil. The top holdings were ACWI(14.76%), SPY(8.32%), and QQQ(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bremer Bank National Association’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 12,984 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 01/12/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $397.76 per share and a market cap of $371.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 32,916-share investment in NYSE:J. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.26 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of $128.54 per share and a market cap of $16.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 18,281 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 01/12/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.77 per share and a market cap of $73.36Bil. The stock has returned -28.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 42,409 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 01/12/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.753 per share and a market cap of $94.71Bil. The stock has returned -10.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Bremer Bank National Association bought 14,093 shares of NAS:NXPI for a total holding of 20,858. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.54.

On 01/12/2023, NXP Semiconductors NV traded for a price of $170.31 per share and a market cap of $44.08Bil. The stock has returned -24.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

