Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9020 STONY POINT PKWY STE 225 RICHMOND, VA 23235

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $639.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(10.43%), VB(9.44%), and VEA(8.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought 612,461 shares of ARCA:GDXJ for a total holding of 622,562. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.01.

On 01/12/2023, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $39.825 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

The guru sold out of their 452,540-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.28 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $32.18 per share and a market cap of $13.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought 221,302 shares of ARCA:KOMP for a total holding of 230,956. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 01/12/2023, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF traded for a price of $42.64 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -24.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought 427,207 shares of ARCA:URA for a total holding of 439,864. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.88.

On 01/12/2023, Global X Uranium ETF traded for a price of $21.946 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Uranium ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SILJ by 760,720 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.24.

On 01/12/2023, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF traded for a price of $11.57 per share and a market cap of $778.66Mil. The stock has returned -6.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.