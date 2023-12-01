GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $204.00Mil. The top holdings were NAD(4.92%), BSCT(4.90%), and NEA(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 64,896 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 01/12/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.38 per share and a market cap of $30.25Bil. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 152,116 shares of NYSE:NAD for a total holding of 760,569. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.47.

On 01/12/2023, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $11.8555 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.87.

The guru established a new position worth 55,640 shares in BATS:PDEC, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $30.65 per share and a market cap of $635.99Mil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December has a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 73,886 shares of NAS:BSCP for a total holding of 207,023. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.35.

On 01/12/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.32 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 6,155 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 24,332. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 01/12/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.928 per share and a market cap of $71.70Bil. The stock has returned -27.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a price-book ratio of 7.21.

