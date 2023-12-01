Green Alpha Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $120.00Mil. The top holdings were FSLR(3.07%), BEPC(2.28%), and IBM(1.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Green Alpha Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JKS by 295,602 shares. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.31.

On 01/12/2023, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $58.22 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned 27.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BEPC by 494,319 shares. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.47.

On 01/12/2023, Brookfield Renewable Corp traded for a price of $30.125 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SWCH by 493,513 shares. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.87.

On 01/12/2023, Switch Inc traded for a price of $34.25 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned 30.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 101,833 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 01/12/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $146.09 per share and a market cap of $132.15Bil. The stock has returned 14.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-book ratio of 6.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 174,156 shares. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 01/12/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $87.59 per share and a market cap of $455.44Bil. The stock has returned -35.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

