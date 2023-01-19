Watch: ConferMED Brings More Equitable Access to Specialty Care with Grant from Quest Diagnostics Foundation

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics:

ConferMED, one of the nation's leading eConsult companies, was recently awarded a grant from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to address a leading cause of health inequity: lack of access to specialty care. The funding, awarded as part of the Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, has helped ConferMED address the growing challenge of limited access to specialty care and high costs when patients are referred to providers outside of primary care.

With support from Quest, ConferMED was able to enhance its eConsults platform and provide virtual consultations with specialists to primary care providers at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in 5 regions across the US: Dade County, FL; Cook County, IL; Baltimore County, MD; Harris County, TX, and Suffolk County, MA. These eConsults with specialists increase access to care in areas where specialty care services are limited, improve health outcomes for underserved patients, and save patients and participating providers time and money. As of December 1, ConferMED has enrolled 19 FQHCs serving over 475,000 uninsured and underinsured patients in the Miami, Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, and Boston areas.

"We're incredibly excited to have received funding from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation. It has allowed us to bring all of the services that ConferMED provides to practices in 5 regions across the country, completely free of charge for those practices," said Daren Anderson, MD, President, and Founder of ConferMED. "The grant is covering the full cost of implementation and integration and two years of services for all specialties, adult and pediatrics, and make those services available to all FQHCs in those regions, allowing us to make specialty care more equitable."

Using the ConferMED eConsult platform, specialists are able to quickly and accurately review cases with front line providers and provide input and develop the optimal care plan for patients. The process helps improve chronic disease outcomes, reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and prevent long-term complications.

"We are thrilled to see the initial results from this collaboration come to fruition and to bring specialty care services to segments of the population that may not otherwise have access," said Michael Floyd, Senior Director, Quest for Health Equity. "This program is touching lives across the country, and we are proud to play a role in it and help under-resourced communities improve health outcomes."

Click here to see more about how ConferMED is helping to improve access to specialty care for patients and providers in under-resourced communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735087/Watch-ConferMED-Brings-More-Equitable-Access-to-Specialty-Care-with-Grant-from-Quest-Diagnostics-Foundation

img.ashx?id=735087

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.