NEW HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Because philanthropy is such an important part of what Webster Bank's Office of Corporate Responsibility oversees, they have launched a Community Investment Strategy, committing $6.5 billion over three years. There are several ways they are investing in communities, including philanthropy, community development lending, and small business lending - specifically targeting minority and women-owned businesses. Webster Bank is also investing in Finance Labs, watching those with respect to philanthropy and affordable housing investment.

