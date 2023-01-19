Entergy Helps Community Partners Protect the Environment Through $1M in Grants

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Entergy is helping 19 local community partners protect the environment by contributing $1 million in shareholder-funded grants through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund. These grants mark the 22nd consecutive year that Entergy has earmarked this significant amount of funds to support the important work of local environmental programs.

"We're pleased to continue partnering with our communities for this 22nd year to help reduce environmental risks and seize opportunities for the benefit of everyone," said John Weiss, Entergy's vice president of sustainability and environmental policy. "These environmental projects help support Entergy's vision to create long-term, sustainable value that benefits all our stakeholders. Together, through these strategic environmental partnerships, we're supporting all our stakeholders and building stronger and cleaner communities."

Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund identifies environmentally beneficial projects or programs that help better the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also focuses on educating Entergy customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

The 2022 Environmental Initiatives Fund recipients include:

  • Ducks Unlimited was awarded $95,000 for wetland restoration and enhancement activities for whooping crane habitat in the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana.
  • Feed the Second Line was awarded $80,000 to help install emissions-free solar panels on rooftops of New Orleans restaurants to create a sustainable microgrid and establish community hubs for disaster recovery efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes and prolonged power outages.
  • The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas was granted $50,000 to restore and improve wildlife habitat in Arkansas rivers by removing, replacing or remediating five old low water barriers in the Saline River watershed, Upper Little Red River, and Cave Creek, a tributary of the Buffalo River.
  • Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality received $16,000 for the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting at its Central Regional Lab in Pearl, Mississippi.
  • Big Thicket Biosphere Reserve received $14,500 to create and improve monarch butterfly habitat with four gardens in Nederland/Port Arthur, Kountze, Beaumont and Saratoga, Texas.

View the complete list of 2022 EIF grant recipients here.

Since 2001, nearly $42 million of Entergy shareholder contributions have been invested in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the Environmental Initiatives Fund. The EIF also contributes to Entergy's leadership role as an advocate for and contributor to solutions to our most critical environmental challenges, consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn how Entergy's operations contribute to the achievement of these global goals here.

About Entergy
Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

e13d8c28-469b-4127-9add-33ab2423f8db.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735094/Entergy-Helps-Community-Partners-Protect-the-Environment-Through-1M-in-Grants

img.ashx?id=735094

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.