Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Atlanta-based investment management company Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ, Financial), disclosed in a portfolio update that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included a new position in Bechtle AG ( XTER:BC8, Financial), the closure of its positions in Travis Perkins PLC ( LSE:TPK, Financial) and MTU Aero Engines AG ( XTER:MTX, Financial) and reductions to its holdings of Bollore SE ( XPAR:BOL, Financial) and Kering SA ( XPAR:KER, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of European companies that have strong fundamental data and sustainable earnings growth. The fund aims for a diversified portfolio of companies in developed and emerging European markets.

As of October 2022, the fund’s $501 million equity portfolio contains 55 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 1%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, financial services, consumer defensive and health care, accounting for 22.63%, 16.38%, 12.08% and 10.77% of the equity portfolio.

Bechtle

The fund purchased 103,306 shares of Bechtle ( XTER:BC8, Financial), giving the position 0.71% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 39.22 euros ($42.11) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.62 as of Thursday.

The German information technology company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and financial strength, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 4 out of 10.

Bechtle’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a return on equity that outperforms approximately 82% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 5.6% per year on average over the past five years.

Travis Perkins

The fund sold all 510,617 shares of Travis Perkins ( LSE:TPK, Financial), trimming 0.99% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Travis Perkins averaged 8.46 pounds ($10.28) during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97 as of Thursday.

The U.K.-based home improvement company has a GF Score of 70 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength, profitability, growth and momentum.

Travis Perkins’ financial strength ranks 5 out of 10 on the back of a modest Altman Z-score of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms approximately 51% of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9.

MTU Aero Engines

The fund sold all 23,596 shares of MTU Aero Engines ( XTER:MTX, Financial), trimming 0.68% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines averaged 173.52 euros during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85 as of Thursday.

The German aircraft engine parts company has as GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability.

MTU Aero Engines’ financial strength ranks 6 out of 10 on the back of a modest Altman Z-score of 2.48 and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms approximately 61% of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9.

Bollore

The fund sold 2,287,296 shares of Bollore ( XPAR:BOL, Financial), slicing 46.87% of the position and 1.74% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Bollore averaged 4.8 euros during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.69 as of Thursday.

The French infrastructure company has a GF Score of 70 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for growth and momentum.

Bollore’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10: Although the company’s return on equity outperforms more than 90% of global competitors, the company’s operating margin has declined by approximately 9.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 52% of global peers.

Kering

The fund sold 10,116 shares of Kering ( XPAR:KER, Financial), chopping 97.74% of the position and 0.87% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Kering averaged 501.8 euros during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.69 as of Thursday.

The Paris-based luxury brands company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, driven by a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, and a rank of 8 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

Kering’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 9.1% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.