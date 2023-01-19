Invesco EQV European Equity Fund's Top 4th-Quarter Trades

Europe-centered fund releases quarterly portfolio

James Li
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fund enters position in Bechtle AG.
  • It closed its investments in Travis Perkins and MTU Aero Engines.
  • The fund also trimmed its holdings of Bollore and Kering.
Article's Main Image

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Atlanta-based investment management company Invesco Ltd. (IVZ, Financial), disclosed in a portfolio update that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included a new position in Bechtle AG (XTER:BC8, Financial), the closure of its positions in Travis Perkins PLC (LSE:TPK, Financial) and MTU Aero Engines AG (XTER:MTX, Financial) and reductions to its holdings of Bollore SE (XPAR:BOL, Financial) and Kering SA (XPAR:KER, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of European companies that have strong fundamental data and sustainable earnings growth. The fund aims for a diversified portfolio of companies in developed and emerging European markets.

1613195984572088320.png

As of October 2022, the fund’s $501 million equity portfolio contains 55 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 1%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, financial services, consumer defensive and health care, accounting for 22.63%, 16.38%, 12.08% and 10.77% of the equity portfolio.

1613662772497842176.png

Bechtle

The fund purchased 103,306 shares of Bechtle (

XTER:BC8, Financial), giving the position 0.71% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 39.22 euros ($42.11) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.62 as of Thursday.

1612917019248787456.png

The German information technology company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and financial strength, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 4 out of 10.

1612918942890819584.png

Bechtle’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a return on equity that outperforms approximately 82% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 5.6% per year on average over the past five years.

1612927881699229696.png

Travis Perkins

The fund sold all 510,617 shares of Travis Perkins (

LSE:TPK, Financial), trimming 0.99% of its equity portfolio.

1612934730095886336.png

Shares of Travis Perkins averaged 8.46 pounds ($10.28) during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97 as of Thursday.

1612939798790635520.png

The U.K.-based home improvement company has a GF Score of 70 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength, profitability, growth and momentum.

1613556336665133056.png

Travis Perkins’ financial strength ranks 5 out of 10 on the back of a modest Altman Z-score of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms approximately 51% of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9.

1613565594999816192.png

MTU Aero Engines

The fund sold all 23,596 shares of MTU Aero Engines (

XTER:MTX, Financial), trimming 0.68% of its equity portfolio.

1613566937357451264.png

Shares of MTU Aero Engines averaged 173.52 euros during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85 as of Thursday.

1613570597533614080.png

The German aircraft engine parts company has as GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability.

1613570997707964416.png

MTU Aero Engines’ financial strength ranks 6 out of 10 on the back of a modest Altman Z-score of 2.48 and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms approximately 61% of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9.

1613577625333235712.png

Bollore

The fund sold 2,287,296 shares of Bollore (

XPAR:BOL, Financial), slicing 46.87% of the position and 1.74% of its equity portfolio.

1613586887593787392.png

Shares of Bollore averaged 4.8 euros during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.69 as of Thursday.

1613587306302767104.png

The French infrastructure company has a GF Score of 70 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for growth and momentum.

1613587631986278400.png

Bollore’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10: Although the company’s return on equity outperforms more than 90% of global competitors, the company’s operating margin has declined by approximately 9.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 52% of global peers.

1613631643136917504.png

Kering

The fund sold 10,116 shares of Kering (

XPAR:KER, Financial), chopping 97.74% of the position and 0.87% of its equity portfolio.

1613638661818122240.png

Shares of Kering averaged 501.8 euros during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.69 as of Thursday.

1613639216296722432.png

The Paris-based luxury brands company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, driven by a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, and a rank of 8 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

1613639570602164224.png

Kering’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 9.1% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

1613648244125040640.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
