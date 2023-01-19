SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, February 2, 2023 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, February 2, 2023

2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Interested parties can access the webcast at:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F455349866

The call-in number for US callers is 1-888-330-2446

The call-in number for international callers is 1-240-789-2732

The conference ID/Event Plus passcode is: 8322450

Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. MT on February 2, 2023 through February 16, 2023 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-770-2030; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID is 8322450. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

