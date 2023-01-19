SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation solutions for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on March 8th, following the market close. On that day, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

SmartRent Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday March 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register+here to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform providing solutions designed by and for real estate operators. The Company’s comprehensive product suite, comprised of smart home building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. Its subsidiary, SightPlan, specializes in workflow management solutions that automate the property lifecycle. SmartRent and SightPlan’s robust, end-to-end enterprise platform increases efficiencies, delivers cost savings and additional revenue opportunities and elevates user experiences. For more information, please visit+smartrent.com.

