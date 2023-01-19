BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

BILL will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, February 2, 2023 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the BILL investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on BILL's investor relations website.

