Fluor Joint Venture Selected for A27 HHZ Everdingen-Hooipolder Roadway Project in the Netherlands

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Ballast Nedam, ALSÉÉN,signed the contract withthe Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) to perform design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder in the Netherlands. Fluor will book its share of the $436 million (€414 million) contract in the first quarter of 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005800/en/

A27_houten_hooipolder-2.jpg

Fluor Corporation joint venture to perform design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder in the Netherlands. Fluor has been building roads and bridges in the Netherlands for more than 20 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fluor has more than 20 years of experience designing, building and maintaining sustainable infrastructure projects in the Netherlands,” said Shawn West, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “This is the first project in the region to use a new two-phase approach between the joint venture and Rijkswaterstaat to limit project risks. We expect this unique approach to result in better project outcomes and a more stable execution phase for all parties.”

The joint venture team will widen nearly 25 miles (40 kilometers) of the existing A27 motorway, repair the Hooipolder junction, replace the Merwede and Keizersveer bridges, and connect the roadway to the future Groote Haar business park in Gorinchem.

In this two-phase contract approach two-thirds of the scope will be developed by ALSÉÉN and Rijkswaterstaat to finalize the design during the project’s first phase, thereby allowing for full site investigations, complete design packages, advanced work packaging and negotiated subcontracts. This will then lead to a more refined scope of work, division of project risks and a more predictable second phase.

The A27 is one of the 10 busiest motorways in the Netherlands with more than 100,000 vehicles driving the route every day. The completed motorway should significantly ease traffic congestion when completed.

Preliminary project work is scheduled to be begin in 2023with anticipated completion from 2029 to 2031. After completion, Ballast Nedam and Fluor will be responsible for maintaining the highway for 15 years.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Ballast Nedam

Ballast Nedam is a Dutch construction and development company with international influences. For over 145 years, we challenge ourselves to improve further. Every day. This is how we create added value for our clients and contribute to a safe and sustainable living environment. We are proud to be part of Rönesans Holding, number 9 in the list of Europe's largest international contractors. We are Ballast Nedam, We Challenge to Improve.

#infra

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005800r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005800/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.