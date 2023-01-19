Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Ballast Nedam, ALSÉÉN,signed the contract withthe Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) to perform design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder in the Netherlands. Fluor will book its share of the $436 million (€414 million) contract in the first quarter of 2023.

“Fluor has more than 20 years of experience designing, building and maintaining sustainable infrastructure projects in the Netherlands,” said Shawn West, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “This is the first project in the region to use a new two-phase approach between the joint venture and Rijkswaterstaat to limit project risks. We expect this unique approach to result in better project outcomes and a more stable execution phase for all parties.”

The joint venture team will widen nearly 25 miles (40 kilometers) of the existing A27 motorway, repair the Hooipolder junction, replace the Merwede and Keizersveer bridges, and connect the roadway to the future Groote Haar business park in Gorinchem.

In this two-phase contract approach two-thirds of the scope will be developed by ALSÉÉN and Rijkswaterstaat to finalize the design during the project’s first phase, thereby allowing for full site investigations, complete design packages, advanced work packaging and negotiated subcontracts. This will then lead to a more refined scope of work, division of project risks and a more predictable second phase.

The A27 is one of the 10 busiest motorways in the Netherlands with more than 100,000 vehicles driving the route every day. The completed motorway should significantly ease traffic congestion when completed.

Preliminary project work is scheduled to be begin in 2023with anticipated completion from 2029 to 2031. After completion, Ballast Nedam and Fluor will be responsible for maintaining the highway for 15 years.

