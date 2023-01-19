Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will issue a news release outlining its fourth quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss results from Sydney, Australia on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

This call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call on February 22, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor+Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor+Relations section. To participate in the live call, investors should register+here prior to the call to receive dial-in information and a PIN.

Strategic Education also today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting will be contained in the Company’s proxy materials, which will be made available to all stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategic Education will also be holding an Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in New York, NY. Additional details will be forthcoming.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

