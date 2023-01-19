LL Flooring Announces Season 2 Release of Company's ProFiles Podcast, Featuring a Roster of Pro Guests Sharing Design and Construction Expertise

LL+Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced the release of its second season of the ProFiles podcast. The six-episode season is hosted by Money+Pit%26rsquo%3Bs Tom Kraeutler and stars an exciting roster of Pro guests who share their unique views of the world of design and construction.

ProFiles can be downloaded and heard wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes dropping weekly through February 16th.

“ProFiles serves as a great platform for LL Flooring to showcase the stories of Pros doing groundbreaking work in their communities,” said Charles Tyson, LL Flooring’s President and CEO. “There are a lot of exciting things happening across the industry, from advancements in technology to new ideas around architecture and design, and we’re pleased to partner with Money Pit to share these conversations with other Pros out there doing great work.”

Guests on the podcast’s second season include Detroit-based nonprofit CEO Chris Lambert, whose organization works to repurpose abandoned school buildings into centralized nonprofit hubs, as well as Dallas-based real estate investor Cole Burdette, who is transforming run-down structures into affordable housing units.

ProFiles Season 2 Guest Lineup:

“We’re excited to partner with LL Flooring once again with ProFiles, where I get to use my platform to help shine a spotlight on some energetic Pro voices and celebrate their incredible work,” said Tom Kraeutler, host of the Money Pit Home Improvement Podcast and LL Flooring’s ProFiles podcast. “We have a stellar lineup of guests for this season, and we can’t wait to share their stories.”

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 442 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

