Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced it will release its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Ryan Specialty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00pm Eastern Time on February 28, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.ryanspecialty.com for one year following the call.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at %3Ci%3Eryanspecialty.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

