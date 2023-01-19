Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

1 hours ago
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release, supplemental and investor presentation will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.esrtreit.com, under "Quarterly Results" in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.esrtreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 7 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13732461
The playback can be accessed through February 23, 2023

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of September 30, 2022, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

