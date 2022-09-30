PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank was named to the list of America's Most JUST Companies as recognition for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, environment and shareholders.

JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are a comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, contributions to community development, community support through volunteerism and contributions to local nonprofits, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.

"We are honored to be named to this year's America's Most Just Companies," said Wendy Bridges, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. "Comerica has long served as a leader in the corporate responsibility space, and we remain driven to create solutions ensuring the long-term success for our customers, colleagues and communities."

Among the highlights, Comerica placed first among all banks in the Shareholders & Governance category, which examines how a company priorities good governance. It also tied for fifth among banks in the Customers category, evaluating customer service.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

Created 12,318 more jobs in the U.S. from 2017 to 2021.

from 2017 to 2021. Pay 72% of workers a family sustaining living wage (8.6 percentage points more than peers).

(8.6 percentage points more than peers). Provide 9 more hours of career development training per employee.

per employee. Offer 2 more weeks of paid parental leave for primary caregivers and 1 more week of paid leave for secondary caregivers.

for primary caregivers and 1 more week of paid leave for secondary caregivers. Offer 2 more days of paid sick leave .

. Intake 79% less water per revenue dollar .

. Emitted 42% less metric tons of CO2 per revenue dollar .

. Had a 4.5% higher profit margin, 2.3% higher return on equity, and paid 5 times more in dividends.

Further demonstrating its ongoing dedication to environmental initiatives, Comerica recently published its first report aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Disclosure (TCFD). The TCFD Report, available at comerica.com/sustainability, highlights Comerica's climate strategy which is focused on supporting customers, integrating climate matters into its business and reducing the bank's emissions footprint.

About Comerica

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 544 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 14 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/ .

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc . For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com .

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America's largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-named-one-of-americas-most-just-companies-by-just-capital-and-cnbc-301720740.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank