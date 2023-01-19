Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

1 hours ago
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 before the financial markets open on February 21, 2023.

Trinity will conduct a conference call shortly thereafter at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on February 21, 2023 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:

Webcast:

To listen to the fourth quarter earnings conference call via webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year from the conference call date.

Teleconference:

The dial-in number for the live Conference Call is 1-888-317-6003; the participant entry number is: 1837958. Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper connection.

An audio replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 - Replay Access Code: 8551226 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on February 28, 2023.

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005806/en/

