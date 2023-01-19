Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been listed by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2023. This important recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 7th, 2022.

Granite ranked 55th overall, and second in its industry out of 500 companies that were identified as America’s Most Responsible Companies. The initial analysis focused on the top 2000 public companies by revenue and banks and insurance companies with total assets exceeding $50 billion. The selection was based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Reports, Sustainability Reports, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of Granite’s activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“Being recognized this way emphasizes the success of our innovative efforts to engage our stakeholders, improve our sustainability governance, and help lead our industry to a more resilient path,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite CEO. “We’re honored to be included on the 2023 list.”

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Granite is thrilled to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

