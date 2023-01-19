Atomera Collaborates with Arizona State University to Enable R&D Aimed at Advancing Semiconductor Materials

Atomera+Incorporated %28NASDAQ%3AATOM%29, a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it is working with Arizona State University to fast-track the advancement of semiconductor materials.

Atomera is leasing lab space at the Tempe-based university as well as funding research projects to support its efforts to breathe more life into Moore’s Law and enhance semiconductor devices. The partnership, which is contracted to run through 2026, offers Atomera the opportunity to do R&D using ASU’s state-of-the-art research centers, labs, and equipment.

“The state of Arizona is working hard to take advantage of the recent expansion of the semiconductor industry in Arizona,” said Zachary Holman, associate professor of electrical engineering at the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. “As part of that, we are teaming up with companies like Atomera to further position our region as an essential hub of the global semiconductor industry and leverage Arizona’s economic initiatives. This relationship is a true testament to the success of this initiative.”

“ASU’s world-class facilities provide a rare and much needed environment to help us deliver the cutting-edge research needed to make progress advancing Moore’s Law. Atomera’s technology benefits from the constantly advancing forefront of semiconductor equipment and metrology available to us at ASU, allowing us to make atomic level materials to address the bleeding edge of manufacturing technology,” said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. “This relationship with ASU is an example of the growing trend of ecosystem partnerships that bring together the public and private sectors — thus empowering innovation in semiconductors and enabling Atomera to continue to do some of the world’s most advanced research within the U.S.”

Atomera has built an expansive portfolio of quantum-engineered materials technologies over the last two decades, which led to the success of the company’s Mears Silicon Technology (MST®). These inventions have enabled Atomera to improve semiconductors across the board, such as providing up to a 30% increase in circuit performance, improving transistor power efficiency, and reducing semiconductor die sizes by 15-20% without the need for major capital equipment expenditures.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s Top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

