PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN") announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN's results.

Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through February 22, 2023 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13735550.



Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's Investor Relations website at www.SunocoLP.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Scott Grischow
Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Matthew Kobler
Sr. Manager– Investor Relations
(469) 646-1203, [email protected]

