Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. (NYSE: WD; the “Company”) today announced that it closed a $200 million incremental loan under its senior secured term loan facility. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. JP Morgan served as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay debt assumed in the Company’s acquisition of Alliant Capital and strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes. The payoff of the Alliant debt will reduce the Company’s annual debt service payments by eliminating mandatory principal repayments required by the Alliant Capital debt, partially offset by the increased cost of capital, and create operational efficiency as it manages its capital strategy.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across+every+major+U.S.+market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently+been+named+one+of+%3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E%27s+Great+Places+to+Work® and is committed+to+making+the+commercial+real+estate+industry+more+inclusive+and+diverse while creating+meaningful+social%2C+environmental%2C+and+economic+change+in+our+communities.

