Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises UP Fintech Holding Limited. (“UP Fintech” or “the Company”) ( TIGR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. UP Fintech investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that UP Fintech, a company, had been found to have violated Chinese laws by allowing customers to make cross-border trades and offering offshore securities-trading services to clients in mainland China. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had discussions with the company's senior executives in late 2021 and ordered them to comply with such laws. Following this news, UP Fintech's stock price dropped 28.5%, closing at $3.41 per share and causing harm to investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising