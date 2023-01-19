TravelCenters of America Signs 30 New Franchise Agreements in 2022

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), the nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands signed 30 new franchise agreements in 2022, reaching its annual target. The company remains focused on franchising for accelerated network growth and continues to see year over year franchise signing growth. In 2022, TA opened three new franchised sites and plans to open 20 franchised locations in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005855/en/

TA_NewLocationOpeningPromos_Riverton_Social_1080x1080.jpg

TA Express Riverton, Illinois, a franchise location that opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition, TA is focused on acquisitions for network growth. The company acquired seven existing travel centers (six with truck maintenance facilities) which began operating as TA or Petro locations in 2022, and three standalone truck service facilities, which began operating as TA Truck Service during the year.

“The success of TA’s franchise and acquisition programs is a critical component of our strategic plan, and over time will add well located facilities to better serve our guests across the country,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “I am excited by meeting our 2022 target for growth in franchise sites and excited to see our new franchise partners flag their travel centers with the TA and Petro brands. Our franchise and acquisition programs, along with our success in implementing other parts of our turnaround plan, and focus on our strategic plan, are a continued sign of the success of our efforts to improve our business.”

About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its over 18,000 team members serve guests in 281 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists.TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Warning Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond TA’s control. For example, acquisition or franchising activity may not improve TA’s operations or financial performance, TA’s business model and execution may not be as successful in the future, and franchisees may not recognize anticipated operations and financial benefits. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, TA does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005855r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005855/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.