Tyson Foods Appoints Adam Deckinger General Counsel and Secretary

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Adam Deckinger has been named General Counsel and Secretary, effective immediately. Deckinger has been with the company since 2018, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Law and Compliance. Deckinger will report directly to Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods.

Deckinger will succeed Amy Tu, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, who was named President, International & Chief Administrative Officer September 22, 2022.

Deckinger has more than 15 years of legal experience and has held multiple leadership positions within the Tyson law department. His duties have included management of all Tyson litigation, regulatory enforcement and compliance, legal counsel to all business segment presidents, securities, board governance, commercial transactions, and oversight of Tyson’s merger and acquisition activities. Most recently, Deckinger was responsible for leading all team members within the Law and Compliance function globally.

Prior to joining Tyson, Deckinger worked in The Boeing Company’s global litigation and investigations team and as an attorney in private practice. Deckinger also held two judicial clerkships in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“Adam is a proven leader and true partner to the business who has helped the company navigate through some of the most significant issues and risks we’ve faced in recent years, and I am confident that he will help to build our future as OneTyson,” said King.

Deckinger holds a J.D from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.S. in Computer Science from Florida State University.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466

Category: IR


Tyson-Foods-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.