Williams Announces the Promotion of Chad Zamarin to Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced the promotion of Chad Zamarin to Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development, effective immediately. In his expanded role, Zamarin will assume responsibility for the company’s commodity marketing efforts, in addition to his current responsibilities that include corporate strategy, business development, project analysis, upstream joint ventures, new energy ventures, communications and corporate social responsibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005850/en/

WILportraits_centered.jpg

Chad Zamarin, Executive Vice President at Williams (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to better align our organizational structure with the ever-changing needs and growth of our business, I’m pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion for Chad,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams President and CEO. “Since joining Williams in 2017 as a senior vice president, Chad has successfully built on our strong natural gas focused strategy, while also leading efforts to advocate for natural gas and its role in our clean energy future. I look forward to Chad using his solid commercial expertise to further capitalize on opportunities to market and deliver natural gas, natural gas liquids and LNG as low-carbon energy sources.”

Prior to joining Williams, Zamarin served as Senior Vice President and President, Pipeline and Midstream at Cheniere Energy, Inc. He also served in various executive roles at NiSource/Columbia Pipeline Group, including Chief Operating Officer at NiSource Midstream, LLC and NiSource Energy Ventures, LLC, as well as President of Pennant Midstream, LLC.

Zamarin currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and is a member of the Department of Transportation’s Gas Pipeline Advisory Committee.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005850r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005850/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.