RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. ANNOUNCES 2022 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Jan. 12, 2023

UPDATES LIQUIDATION EFFORT

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) - Retail Holdings N.V. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), announced today results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and updated the Company's liquidation effort.

Shareholders should read the complete 2022 Summary Annual Report and the accompanying Financial Statements and Notes, which are available at the Corporate/Investor section of the Retail Holdings' website www.retailholdings.com and can be obtained free of charge via mail or email request to Amy Pappas, Corporate Secretary, at the contact details indicated below.

Management Discussion and Analysis: Results of Operations, 2022

Following the divestment of the India business in December 2021, the Group has no remaining continuing operations. All income and expenses are included in Discontinued operations. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the loss from Discontinued operations, net of taxes, was $439 thousand. This compares to income from Discontinued operations of $334 thousand, and loss from Continuing operations of $503 thousand, or a net loss from Continuing and Discontinuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $169 thousand.

The loss attributable to the Company's shareholders is $373 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an attributable loss of $259 thousand for the same period prior year. A loss of $66 thousand is attributable to non-controlling interests for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to an attributable profit of $90 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021. The loss attributable to the Company's shareholders is equivalent to a loss per Share of $0.08 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $0.06 per Share attributable to the Company's shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Chairman's Comments

Commenting on the Company's contemplated liquidation, Stephen H. Goodman, the Company's Chairman, President, and CEO noted, "With the divestment of the Group's last operating business in December 2021 and the liquidation of all of the Group's intermediate holding companies in 2022 and very early 2023, the Company will now proceed towards the liquidation of the ultimate parent company, Retail Holdings N.V. There are number of issues in the liquidation still to be resolved. Once these issues have been addressed, details of the proposed terms of the liquidation will be outlined in a Press Release.

"I thank my fellow employees and directors for their efforts in 2022 and thank all of the Company's shareholders for their support during the period from the Company's emergence in a bankruptcy proceeding in the United States in 2000."

RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME – LIQUIDATION BASIS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31
In thousands of U.S. Dollars




2022


2021

Continuing operations










Revenue


-


487

Cost of sales


-


-

Gross profit


-


487






Other income


-


37

Selling and administrative expenses


-


(1,024)

Other expenses


-


(4)

Results from operating activities


-


(504)






Finance income


-


1

Net finance income


-


1






Loss from continuing operations, net of tax


-


(503)






Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(439)


334

Loss for the year


(439)


(169)






Income / (Loss) attributable to:





Owners of Retail Holdings


(373)


(259)

Non-controlling interests


(66)


90

Loss for the period


(439)


(169)











Loss per Share- Owners of the Company (U.S. Dollars)


(0.08)


(0.06)






Loss per Share - Continuing operations (U.S. Dollars)


-


(0.09)

RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION – LIQUIDATION BASIS
AS AT DECEMBER 31
In thousands of U.S. Dollars




2022


2021






ASSETS










Cash


1,337


7,354

Receivables


-


567

Other Assets


13


63

Total assets


1,350


7,984






LIABILITIES










Accrued expenses/payables


55


487

Tax payable


-


49

Severance payable


48


-

Total liabilities


103


536






EQUITY










Share capital


53


53

Treasury shares


(7)


(7)

Retained Earnings


1,201


4,170

Company shareholder equity


1,247


4,216

Non-controlling interests


-


3,232

Total equity


1,247


7,448






Total Liabilities and Equity


1,350


7,984

favicon.png?sn=NY85736&sd=2023-01-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-holdings-nv-announces-2022-results-301720858.html

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY85736&Transmission_Id=202301121730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY85736&DateId=20230112
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.