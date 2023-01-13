Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 274 stocks valued at a total of $962.00Mil. The top holdings were FIS(12.44%), BKI(5.95%), and DNB(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC bought 44,095 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 67,064. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 01/13/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $222.42 per share and a market cap of $60.50Bil. The stock has returned -23.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a price-book ratio of 8.89.

The guru sold out of their 56,116-share investment in NYSE:RRX. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.35 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Regal Rexnord Corp traded for a price of $134.85 per share and a market cap of $8.92Bil. The stock has returned -19.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regal Rexnord Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 118.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC bought 47,043 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 1,669,898. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.12.

On 01/13/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $69.28 per share and a market cap of $41.11Bil. The stock has returned -39.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC bought 21,022 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 29,670. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.52.

On 01/13/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $129.33 per share and a market cap of $24.31Bil. The stock has returned 1.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC bought 300,000 shares of NYSE:ALIT for a total holding of 349,280. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.72.

On 01/13/2023, Alight Inc traded for a price of $8.93 per share and a market cap of $4.20Bil. The stock has returned -10.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

