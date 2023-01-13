Next Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ELEVEN TIMES SQUARE NEW YORK, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $184.00Mil. The top holdings were ORCC(11.01%), IVV(9.06%), and GBDC(6.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Next Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Next Capital Management LLC bought 144,000 shares of NYSE:ORCC for a total holding of 320,877. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.71.

On 01/13/2023, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $12.94 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 9.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Next Capital Management LLC bought 92,848 shares of NAS:GBDC for a total holding of 374,246. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.61.

On 01/13/2023, Golub Capital BDC Inc traded for a price of $13.83 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golub Capital BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 13.97.

The guru sold out of their 39,171-share investment in NYSE:OLP. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.32 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, One Liberty Properties Inc traded for a price of $23.68 per share and a market cap of $499.03Mil. The stock has returned -24.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, One Liberty Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Next Capital Management LLC bought 1,943 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 41,986. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/13/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $398.8 per share and a market cap of $299.99Bil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru sold out of their 35,000-share investment in ARCA:SJB. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.03 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, ProShares Short High Yield -1x Shares traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $300.54Mil. The stock has returned 4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

