COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $454.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.80%), PFE(6.24%), and GOOGL(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:SAP by 27,194 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.32.

On 01/13/2023, SAP SE traded for a price of $116.68 per share and a market cap of $136.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 4,050 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 01/13/2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $244.26 per share and a market cap of $101.33Bil. The stock has returned 5.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-book ratio of 39.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.85 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 3,433 shares of NYSE:ITW for a total holding of 101,244. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.29.

On 01/13/2023, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $232.32 per share and a market cap of $71.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 23.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 20,480 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 538,689. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 01/13/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.69 per share and a market cap of $167.27Bil. The stock has returned -21.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

COERENTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 2,119 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 01/13/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $174 per share and a market cap of $454.92Bil. The stock has returned 5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

