Yarbrough Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 233 stocks valued at a total of $1.26Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(23.11%), GOOGL(7.41%), and VOO(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yarbrough Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Yarbrough Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SMH by 15,591 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.03.

On 01/13/2023, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $224.98 per share and a market cap of $7.13Bil. The stock has returned -25.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 4.52.

The guru established a new position worth 30,393 shares in BATS:ITA, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.67 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $113.72 per share and a market cap of $4.83Bil. The stock has returned 7.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

Yarbrough Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.37.

On 01/13/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $214.32 per share and a market cap of $127.73Bil. The stock has returned -1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -37.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 14,864 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.15 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $70.8 per share and a market cap of $114.15Bil. The stock has returned -48.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 36,400 shares in NAS:INTC, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $30.29 per share and a market cap of $125.01Bil. The stock has returned -43.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

