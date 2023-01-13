TITLEIST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 237 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were DIVZ(7.50%), TSLA(5.33%), and SPY(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TITLEIST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 150,355 shares in NAS:DGRW, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.83 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $62.06 per share and a market cap of $7.75Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

The guru sold out of their 174,000-share investment in ARCA:SPHQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.68 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $45.62 per share and a market cap of $3.80Bil. The stock has returned -13.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a price-book ratio of 5.77.

During the quarter, TITLEIST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. bought 169,847 shares of ARCA:DIVZ for a total holding of 1,137,521. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.19.

On 01/13/2023, TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF traded for a price of $29.4031 per share and a market cap of $79.39Mil. The stock has returned 0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

The guru established a new position worth 15,134 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $344.54 per share and a market cap of $160.18Bil. The stock has returned -35.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-book ratio of 11.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.64 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, TITLEIST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. bought 14,714 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 180,452. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 01/13/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $123.56 per share and a market cap of $390.17Bil. The stock has returned -66.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-book ratio of 9.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

