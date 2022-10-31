Haivision to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended October 31, 2022

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2023

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, plans to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday January 25, 2023.

Haivision's management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal 2022 results at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 25, 2022.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/myiwYleM. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Alternatively, you can access the webcast through this link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/627514557

A replay of the Conference Call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call by dialing (647) 362-9199 or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Conference ID: 33414).

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

