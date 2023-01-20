StageZero Life Sciences Announces Extension of Warrants Expiring in January 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (

TSX:SZLS, Financial)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, announces that it has applied to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of 6,492,420 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") expiring the 16th and 31st of January, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to non-brokered private placements and debenture conversions. None of the Warrants to be extended are held, directly or indirectly, by any insiders of the Company.

The following table identifies the Warrants and their exercise price.

Issue DateExercise PriceCurrent Expiry DateNumber of Warrants
25-Mar-20190.7231-Jan-2023722,606
23-Apr-20190.831-Jan-2023390,626
23-Apr-20190.9631-Jan-2023220,797
23-Apr-20191.52831-Jan-2023319,095
10-Jul-20191.4831-Jan-20231,448,597
24-Jul-20191.4831-Jan-2023566,875
19-Feb-20200.5631-Jan-2023202,344
08-Jul-20200.5631-Jan-202331,250
09-Jul-20200.5631-Jan-202378,125
28-Sep-20200.5631-Jan-202350,782
29-Sep-20200.5631-Jan-202354,688
27-Oct-20200.5631-Jan-202315,625
25-Jan-20210.5631-Jan-202362,500
28-Jan-20210.5631-Jan-2023273,438
29-Jan-20210.5631-Jan-2023490,625
29-Jan-20210.5631-Jan-2023343,750
25-Feb-20210.5631-Jan-202323,438
01-Mar-20210.5631-Jan-20239,375
09-Mar-20210.5631-Jan-2023234,375
25-Mar-20210.5631-Jan-202331,250
18-Aug-20210.5631-Jan-202362,500
19-Aug-20210.5631-Jan-202369,653
16-Jan-20200.4816-Jan-2023790,106

The effective date for amendments to the Warrants will be January 30, 2023, subject to the requisite approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Responding to requests from the shareholders who have participated in these previous financings, we have applied to the TSX to extend the term of warrants granted during these financings to January 31, 2024. This is support from us for those who participate in our financings and, as a possible ongoing source of capital to fund our continuing growth - up to C$6.03 million should all of the warrants be exercised," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "We thank these shareholders for their continuing support."

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.
StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Rebecca Greco
1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
[email protected]

