Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today, offering the VIP+treatment+with seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as he returns to Daytona Beach, Florida for one of the biggest races of the year. The most decorated racer of all time couldn’t stay away from one of the sport’s most prestigious events for too long, and now Carvana and Johnson have teamed up to give one lucky Carvana Racing fan the experience of a lifetime at this year’s big event. Also debuting today is Johnson’s brand new paint scheme, championing No. 84 as a detailed homage to his storied racing career, now under the newly minted Legacy Motor Club banner.

Beginning January 11, and running through January 23, 2023, fans can follow Carvana Racing on social media (@carvanaracing) and enter for a chance to win a grand prize package that includes:

  • Two (2) VIP experiences in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Two (2) round trip flights
  • Lodging for two (2)
  • $500 food and beverage credit
  • Meet and greet with Jimmie Johnson

Holding fast to the #NoFinishLines mantra, Carvana is supporting Johnson in his latest racing endeavor, intent on bringing the brand’s forward-thinking approach to fan engagement to stock car racing, just as it has over the last two INDYCAR seasons.

“We’re excited to be cheering Jimmie on as he heads back to NASCAR for the DAYTONA 500," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "The entire Carvana Crew is inspired by his commitment and his determination to continue hurdling new challenges. We’re proud to champion Jimmie’s passion and dedication to the sport, and we’re looking forward to supporting his racing endeavors in 2023.”

Last year, Carvana Racing gave fans behind-the-scenes access to Johnson’s preparation for his sophomore INDYCAR season, in an eight-episode docuseries called %3Ci%3EReinventing+the+Wheel%3C%2Fi%3E, helmed by Emmy-nominated director Dan Bradley. Now, as Johnson prepares for one of racing’s most celebrated events, a lucky fan will once again get the inside track with the 2023 Carvana Racing Sweepstakes. Follow Carvana Racing on social media or enter here to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. The Carvana Racing Sweepstakes 2023 begins 01/11/2023 and ends 01/23/2023. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Subject to full Official Rules, available at bit.ly%2Fcarvanasweeps. Sponsor: Carvana, LLC, 300 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor+Relations+website as financial and other company information is posted.

