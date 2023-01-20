Energy services provider Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the “Company” or “Expro”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by certain funds and accounts affiliated with Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) (the “Selling Shareholders”) at a price of $16.50 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of 7,250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock. Expro is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2023.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. DNB Markets, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also serving as book-running managers for the offering.

The Company has an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, Attention: Prospectus Department, New York, New York 10282-2198, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company believes to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,600 employees and provides services and solutions to leading energy companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

