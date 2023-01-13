Beacon Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

323 REGENCY RIDGE DR. DAYTON, OH 45459

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $2.74Bil. The top holdings were BSV(87.70%), VDC(1.71%), and VHT(1.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beacon Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 3,063,394 shares. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.02 per share and a market cap of $16.15Bil. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,727,229 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 35,453,162. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.16 per share and a market cap of $38.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VDE by 412,180 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.1.

On 01/13/2023, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $124.3 per share and a market cap of $8.58Bil. The stock has returned 46.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DBC by 611,986 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.39.

On 01/13/2023, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $24.55 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned 13.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 296,570 shares in ARCA:SPLG, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.53 during the quarter.

On 01/13/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.68 per share and a market cap of $15.16Bil. The stock has returned -14.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.