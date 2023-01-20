The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that ESS’s largest partner, Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”), is a related party with no real staff, office, or any relevant ongoing business activity. Furthermore, the report claimed that the Company concealed the fact that ESI was a de-facto subsidiary, not a true third party.

On this news, ESS’s stock price fell $0.22, or 7.7%, to close at $2.64 per share on December 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased ESS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005909/en/