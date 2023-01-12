Appotronics Unveils World's First Multi-Window Immersive Display Technology at CES

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023

Global laser innovation leader creates incredible mobility experience for drivers and passengers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2023, Appotronics, a leading company in global laser display technology showcased its immersive multi-window laser-powered display solution in one global car maker's vision car.

The vision car is the world's first car with immersive display capabilities on all four side windows, offering flexibility to display laser-generated content as four transparent screens, making the vehicle more interactive for drivers and passengers. Users have the option to display content on both sides of the windows with ALPD® display devices hidden inside the cabin.

Dr. Yi Li, Founder and Chairman of Appotronics, remarked, "Bringing this advanced laser technology to CES is a ground-breaking moment for the automotive industry. In the past, laser displays on car windows were only imagined in films and on TV. Appotronics' ALPD® display technology is now turning this concept into reality, offering drivers and passengers an exceptional mobility experience."

"As electric vehicles gain market share, our laser display solutions are being adopted more widely, taking different forms such as ultra-large screen projection, roof projection, side-window projection, smart surface projection and more. Outfitting electric vehicles with laser display technology makes perfect sense," Li added.

Appotronics is a leading laser display manufacturer with research & development, patented core technology and critical component manufacturing capabilities. The company's laser display solutions have been applied to a wide range of situations and sectors including automotive, movie theaters, home entertainment, exhibition halls, education and aviation. With 1,600 patents globally, Appotronics is now showcasing another example of its technology's unique applications in the auto sector at CES in 2023.

The company currently offers three main product lines for smart cars, including onboard display, head-up display (HUD) and laser headlights. Appotronics' laser technology works to combine the lighting and visual display on the interior and exterior of the vehicle, setting the stage for a variety of groundbreaking mobility solutions in the near future. Leveraging its proprietary laser display technology, Appotronics collaborates with experts across industries to create increasingly sophisticated automotive display solutions that will define the future of mobility.

About Appotronics

Appotronics Corporation Ltd. is a leading laser display manufacturer with in-house R&D, patented core technology and critical components manufacturing capabilities. It was also one of the first companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market (Code: 688007). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Appotronics has subsidiaries and offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and North America. Invented in 2007, Appotronics' signature ALPD® laser display technology is the world's first widely adopted laser technology in the industry. The technology has been adopted by a wide variety of venues and fields, including movie theaters, exhibition halls, virtual simulations, stage performances, aviation, automotives, business applications, education, home entertainment and more.

favicon.png?sn=CN84719&sd=2023-01-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appotronics-unveils-worlds-first-multi-window-immersive-display-technology-at-ces-301720974.html

SOURCE Appotronics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84719&Transmission_Id=202301122050PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84719&DateId=20230112
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.