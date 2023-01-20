Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Global Payments, Inc. (“Global Payments” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPN) on behalf of Global Payments stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Global Payments has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 18, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against Active Network LLC ("Active Network"), a payment processor owned by Global Payments, alleging that Active Network used deceptive tactics with respect to its enrollment processes. On this news, Global Payments' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Global Payments shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

