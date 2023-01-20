HippoFi Begins 2023 with Strong Sales of Advanced Biomaterials

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Expanded sales force fuels market growth.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (formerly ORHub), (OTC PINK:ORHB), a diversified company focused on the biotech and fintech markets, launches 2023 with robust sales of its PUR Biologics line of products.

"We have expanded our sales channels in the last 6 weeks by over 28% and anticipate this rapid growth to continue throughout the year. Customer demand is driving sales towards record highs as we continually help patients with our advanced biologic solutions. HippoFi's Biotech division is well positioned to be a leader in biologics with our PUR Biologics offering and promising future technologies," said CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi, Inc.

"We are energized by the tremendous support and positive feedback we are receiving from our surgeon customers, strategic partners, and distributor channels. This exponential success in sales represents a growing momentum to capture significant market share over the next 12 months and is a credit to our outstanding team and our unique industry relationships," stated Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

HippoFi is traded on the OTC under the symbol "ORHB".

###

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

PUR Biologics®, HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutic division, offers a portfolio of innovative biological products and proprietary technologies for bone growth in surgical Spine procedures as well as patented bioactive cellular matrix compositions and advanced autologous cell therapies for regenerating cartilage in joints and spinal discs.

HippoFi-PayTM, the company's Digital Payment division, operates a surgical implant and business management software, which standardize processes at the point of surgical care with improved logistics and efficiencies to provide medical device and biologic vendors with HIPAA & NPI compliant implant verification and faster payments.

HippoFi's AI division is focused specifically on the use of AI for early diagnosis and predictive modeling of Cancer and improving business decisions specific to Spine surgery.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.hippofi.com and www.PURbiologics.com

Contact:

Jason Brown
Shareholder Communications
612-209-7565

SOURCE: HippoFi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735151/HippoFi-Begins-2023-with-Strong-Sales-of-Advanced-Biomaterials

img.ashx?id=735151

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.