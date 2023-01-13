SD Biosensor Successfully Finishes JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2023

  • Entering the US market in earnest by acquiring Meridian
  • Expanding into a direct sales system in 10 countries within the year
  • Launching plans, including the new product, 'STANDARD M10 FAST RT-PCR, CGMS'

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SD Biosensor, Inc. (KQ137310), South Korea's global in-vitro diagnostics company, successfully wrapped up its debut at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, the largest event in the pharmaceutical and bio-industry, on January 10 (local time), where they presented their corporate vision and holding one-on-one meetings.

Entering the US market in earnest by acquiring Meridian

SD Biosensor was officially invited to the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and presented in the APAC & LaTam section on January 10 (local time).

During the presentation, Chief Operating Officer Serena Cho of SD Biosensor took the podium and announced the company's ambition to "compete with global in-vitro diagnostics companies by entering the US market and through additional M&A." Meridian Bioscience Inc. ("Meridian"), which SD Biosensor decided to acquire last year, is mainly engaged in LS (Life Science) and DX (Diagnostics) businesses. The LS section has extensive know-how for the production and supply of PCR, enzymes, antigens, antibodies, and pharmaceutical raw materials. Using SD Biosensor's diagnostic platform research and development capabilities, it will be operated independently in the United States from raw material development to production. The DX section has secured a high market share in the US market for GI (Gastrointestinal) panels and lead poisoning diagnosis products, which will be added to the SD Biosensor product portfolio to strengthen its diagnosis platform.

In addition, COO Serena Cho said, "By combining the main bases, production plants, and distribution networks of the two companies, we will be able to cover the global market, including the United States. We expect synergy effects from it."

COO Serena Cho said, "The purpose of acquiring Meridian is to quickly enter the US market by utilizing local production and distribution networks and accelerating FDA registration," while adding, "We plan to build an automated facility in the US to respond to local demands," explaining the detailed plans for entering the US market.

Serena_Cho_Chief_Operating_Officer_SD_Biosensor_a_presentation_company_s.jpg

Expanding into a direct sales system in 10 countries within the year

Regarding M&As that recently became a hot topic for SD Biosensor, COO Serena Cho commented, "We will propel strategic M&A to expand our global distribution network, and we will expand our direct sales system to at least ten countries within the year." SD Biosensor has been searching for companies that can create synergies in business since 2021. As a result, it acquired 'ECO' of Brazil, 'Bestbion' of Germany, and 'Relab' of Italy in turn, establishing a direct sales system. SD Biosensor is in the final stage before closing the deal to acquire Meridian based in the USA. It will mainly consider companies that can expand the scope of R&D or overseas diagnostics distributors for future M&A.

Launching plans including the new product, 'STANDARD M10 FAST RT-PCR, CGMS'

SD Biosensor also announced a new product and specific plans to gain a 15% market share by launching 'STANDARD M10 FAST RT-PCR,' which reduces the test time by 50% while maintaining the accuracy of RT-PCR within this year.

"We plan to launch the continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) in 2024, starting in Korea, followed by South America, Europe, and the United States. We will also release the all-in-one CGMS as part of SD Biosensor's next-generation total diabetes solution system soon. Users will be able to measure not only glucose but also ketone, oxygen saturation, and lactase information at once," said COO Serena Cho, adding, "It will also have an AI-based insulin pumping function that puts together CGMS data and supplies insulin automatically."

Meanwhile, SD Biosensor successfully completed its debut at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, holding one-on-one meetings with many investors on business development and investment during the conference. SD Biosensor achieved the first place in the Korean pharmaceutical and bio-industry in terms of sales and operating profits in 2020 and 2021.

Inquiries

SD Biosensor, Inc. Team Lead Ji-won Lim, Tel: +82-31-8065-0368 Email: [email protected]
IR KUDOS Manager Gyu-ri Kim, Tel: +82-70-5068-6341, Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN85993&sd=2023-01-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sd-biosensor-successfully-finishes-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301721121.html

SOURCE SD Biosensor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN85993&Transmission_Id=202301130211PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN85993&DateId=20230113
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.