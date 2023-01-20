CLINTON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $10.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share for the prior year’s fourth quarter. This represents a 2.2% increase in net income and net income per diluted share remains flat. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Unity reported net income of $38.5 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million or $3.43 per diluted share for the prior year. This represents a 6.5% increase in net income and a 4.7% increase in net income per diluted share.



James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results: “It is with great pleasure that we announce another record year for Unity Bancorp, Inc. For the quarter, we realized $10.0 million of net income, or $0.93 per diluted share. For the year, we generated $38.5 million of net income, or $3.59 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter, the FDIC and NJDOBI terminated the BSA Consent Order, to which Unity Bank had been subject. As a result, we are eager to resume our geographic expansion, specifically in Bergen, Ocean, and Morris counties, New Jersey. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates at an unprecedented velocity, which has resulted in an inverted yield curve. This will likely pose turbulence for our customers and the banking industry in 2023. We will continue to monitor our balance sheet composition and as necessary, adjust course swiftly to manage market and credit risk, and meanwhile continue to deliver best in class customer service.”

For the full version of the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit News - Unity Bank (q4ir.com).

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.4 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 18 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Ocean Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

