PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/veru-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=35566&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru Inc. common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Veru Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company had withheld material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration; 2) defendants misled Veru's shareholders to believe that the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; and 3) the Company's filings concealed the true risks faced by Veru in gaining approval for its EUA request.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veru-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-veru-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-6-2023-301720924.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law