Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-844-200-6205 within the United States and enter the conference access code 193311. To join the call from Canada please dial 1-833-950-0062 and international callers can dial 1-929-526-1599 and access code 193311.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-866-813-9403 within the United States and enter the conference identification access code 343562. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-226-828-7578 and from all other locations, please dial +44-204-525-0658.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to over 150,000 people through approximately 60,000 connections for communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

