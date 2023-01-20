BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com%2FQuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (877) 502-9276, or from outside the United States, (313) 209-4906, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 7681580). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

The webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, January 13, 2023. To access the replay of the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate | Twitter: %40blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fblackrock

